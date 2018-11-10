Jeannette man charged with escape, possession of drugs

A Jeannette man who fled a traffic stop Monday ditched a container containing several grams of crack cocaine as he ran, city police allege in court documents.

Officer Thomas P. Yaniszeski said police had to use a Taser to apprehend Stephen W. Howard, 36, after the 1 a.m. traffic stop at the intersection of Good Street and Hacker Avenue. Howard is charged with escape, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked license and multiple additional offenses before District Judge Joseph DeMarchis of Jeannette.

Yaniszeski alleges that Howard was driving an older model Volkswagen station wagon with a burned out driver’s side light and faulty brake and tail lights. When the officer attempted to pull over Howard’s car on the 300 block of Good Street, Howard pulled over, got out and a foot chase ensued. Police eventually Tasered Howard in the 300 block of Lafferty Street.

Police confiscated $388 from Howard and recovered a plastic container with suspected crack cocaine inside near the site of the traffic stop.

Howard was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail.