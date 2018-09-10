Plum School District officials honor senior with certificate
Plum High School senior Samantha Casile was honored by district officials for her athletic accomplishments.
Samantha, 17, was named WPIAL Section 1-AA all-section for her efforts as mid fielder on the girl’s lacrosse team.
The team made the playoffs last year. This was her first section award. She enters her fourth season this year.
The board and administrators presented her with a certificate at its Aug. 21 meeting.