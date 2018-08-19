State police find $500K in secret compartment during turnpike traffic stop

Two women pulled over by state troopers near New Stanton Tuesday claimed $500,000 in a secret compartment in a car they were traveling in didn’t belong to them, according to Trooper Stephen Limani.

Troopers pulled the vehicle over on the eastbound Pennsylvania Turnpike for a turn signal violation near New Stanton, he said.

The women were driving from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia. The cash was found packaged in blue grocery bags.