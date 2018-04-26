Candidate Saccone visits Lower Burrell counseling facility

Rick Saccone, a candidate for the state’s newly drawn 14th U.S. Congressional District, on Wednesday toured the TryLife Center in Lower Burrell, a Christian family counseling facility.

His opponent in the May 15 Republican primary is state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler of Jefferson Hills.

Saccone, 60, a state representative from Elizabeth, and his wife, Yong Saccone, spent an hour talking with workers and volunteers at TryLife learning about how they could help the nonprofit grow its outreach, which in the fall will include a mobile medical facility for women.

The nonprofit along Wildlife Lodge Road began more than two decades ago in New Kensington and offers services to promote the lives of unborn children and families.

A faith-based facility, TryLife offers family services free to anyone, according to Vera Marelli, executive director. It serves about 400 families annually.

As Saccone toured the center filled with toddler clothing, cribs, toys, baby food supplies, offices, meeting rooms and more, he said, “Keep doing what you’re doing.”

Marelli touted the generosity of businesses that donated toys, and foundations and individuals who donate items and money.

Saccone asked Marelli whether there was anything he can do to help. Her staff pointed out that the government grant process is daunting for a small organization.

Saccone agreed something needs to be done to ease the grant application process because of the “reams of paperwork for small nonprofits that is overwhelming.”

