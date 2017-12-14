Entries available for runners

Runners and walkers are reminded that the 21st annual Somerset Fire & Ice Festival 5K Run and Walk will take place Jan. 13, 2018, at the Somerset Area Junior High School.

Entries received by Jan. 3 are guaranteed a long sleeve wicking shirt.

Entries are available at the Somerset Trust Company branch offices in Somerset County and at the following websites: davidmapesfinishline.com, somersetinc.org, and indianaroadrunners.com or by contacting David Mapes at dmapes40@yahoo.com or calling him at 824-445-6213.

