FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Derry comes from behind, tops Freeport in overtime

 
Share

Derry saw its first chance at victory denied in the final minute of regulation Friday by a goal-line fumble.

The Trojans didn’t let it happen twice.

Senior Onreey Stewart powered into the end zone on fourth down from 2 yards on the opening drive in overtime, and Derry’s defense answered with a stop to secure a 19-13, come-from-behind victory over Freeport in the teams’ Class 3A Big East opener at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium.

Other news
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
FILE - Morris Griffin, of Los Angeles, speaks during the public comment portion of the Reparations Task Force meeting in Sacramento, Calif., on March 3, 2023. California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work Thursday, June 29, 2023, with the formal submission to lawmakers of a final report that includes dozens of recommendations on how the state can apologize and compensate Black residents for decades of discriminatory practices and policies. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)
California Black reparations task force concludes historic 2-year work
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, right, sits inside a military vehicle posing for a selfie photo with a local civilian on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin incited a rebellion against Russia's military leaders and marched with his troops toward Moscow but aborted his mutiny when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brokered an agreement that included exile for the warlord in Belarus. (AP Photo, File)
Recapping the revolt in Russia, through the words of 4 presidents and a mutinous warlord
The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences.
Norfolk Southern Railroad ceo Alan Shaw speaks during an interview Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Safety concerns dominate Norfolk Southern railroad CEO’s job since Ohio derailment
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.

“We knew coming in it was going to be a tough game and that we had to play,” Stewart said. “It felt really good to celebrate with the team.”

After getting stopped for no gain on third down, Stewart took a direct snap on fourth down, was hit low near the goal line and fell into the end zone for the score. On Freeport’s first play of its overtime possession, Austin Romanchak hit Evan McCrea in the back of the end zone, but the would-be touchdown was nullified by a holding call that moved the ball back to the 25-yard line. Justin Flack intercepted Romanchak’s desperation fourth-down pass in the end zone to end the game.

“I’m very proud of the boys and how hard they played,” Freeport coach John Gaillot said. “They left everything on the field.”

Derry (2-0, 1-0) rallied from a 13-0 second-half deficit to force overtime, but the Trojans nearly won in regulation. Senior Colton Nemcheck fumbled the ball as he churned toward the end zone in the final minute of the fourth quarter, and Freeport recovered. It only delayed Derry’s victory.

“It’s an emotional game, but when we’re on the headsets down there, it’s all business,” Derry coach Tim Sweeney said.

Sweeney talked before the game about Freeport’s potential to pull surprises on offense after the Yellowjackets didn’t play a Week Zero game.

Gaillot and first-year offensive coordinator Mike King didn’t disappoint. On Freeport’s fourth play from scrimmage, Patrick Keeley found Romanchak -- the Yellowjackets’ starting quarterback the past two seasons -- on a swing pass, and Romanchak took it 26 yards for a touchdown.

Four players for Freeport took snaps from center in the first quarter alone: Keeley, Romanchak, freshman Garrett King and running back Conor Selinger in the wildcat. When Romanchak took the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, it gave the Yellowjackets (0-1, 0-1) a 13-0 lead and seeming control of the game.

Instead, Derry, which had just three first-half first downs, took control with its size and a little trickery of its own. A fake punt sparked a 14-play, 61-yard drive capped by Nemcheck’s 3-yard score to make it a 13-7 game, and the Trojans tied it when Flack took a misdirection handoff 56 yards for another score late in the third quarter.

“My high school coach at Derry, his name’s Carl Albaugh, and he calls me a riverboat gambler, where he was very conservative,” Sweeney said. “Not that one way is better than the other, but when I feel our offense needs a spark, I’m gonna roll the dice. When you have a defense that can do things like (ours can), you’re more inclined to take chances.”

Derry piled up 221 yards rushing, including 109 from Flack and 84 from Stewart.

The Trojans’ size also overpowered Freeport’s offensive line, leading to 10 sacks, including eight in the second half. The Yellowjackets also lost star running back/linebacker Conor Selinger to a leg injury in the first half.

“They started to wear us down a little bit,” Gaillot said. “The fake punt, that sparked them, and they never turned back after that. We kept fighting, but with a couple key injuries, (we couldn’t). We’ve just got to regroup and focus on next week.”

Romanchak passed for 82 yards, rushed for 21 and added 25 receiving for Freeport, which travels to No. 2 North Catholic next week.

Derry hosts South Park in a nonconference game next week before resuming conference play Sept. 21 at Mt. Pleasant.

“It’s a big win,” Stewart said. “Really big.”