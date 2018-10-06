Slide repair to restrict traffic on Route 68 in Harmony

Work to repair a landslide will restrict traffic on Route 68 in Harmony, according to PennDOT.

Temporary traffic signals are expected to go up Monday morning on Route 68 between Main and Edmond streets, just west of the Interstate 79 ramps.

The slide is on the eastbound side of Route 68.

PennDOT’s Butler County maintenance crew will be doing the work. It’s expected to be finished by the end of October.