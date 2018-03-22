Bentleyville man killed in Washington County rollover crash

A Bentleyville man was thrown from his car and killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night, the Washington County Coroner’s Office said.

Charles K. Hook, 18, was the only occupant of a Volkwagen Jetta traveling east on Carlton Drive in Somerset Township when he lost control and went off the road sometime between 9 p.m. and 9:18 p.m., according to S. Timothy Warco. The car rolled over in the 400 block of Carlton and Hook, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected.

Hook was declared dead at the scene at 10:34 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police were investigating the crash.

