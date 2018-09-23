Monroeville Fine Wine & Good Spirits reopens after closure from sinking building

A liquor store in Monroeville that closed after it collapsed into an abandoned mine late last year has reopened.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board held a re-opening ceremony at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at 3845 Northern Pike on Aug. 28.

Craig Cozza, the owner of the shopping plaza that houses the liquor store, a Five Guys restaurant and a dental practice, was grateful for everyone’s patience through the store’s reconstruction.

“We’re very excited to have it back in,” he said. “We all joked that this is most stable part of Monroeville now.”

The store and the dental practice in the small shopping plaza closed in December when the building started to collapse into an old mine beneath it. The state launched an emergency project to stabilize the ground by pouring cement into the mine earlier this year.

The PLCB moved the store to the Jonnet Plaza Shopping Center at 4089 William Penn Highway on March 19.

A structural engineer contracted by the state deemed the store safe to reopen in early August, a PLCB news release said.

The reopened store’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The hours on Sundays will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The store’s phone number is 412-380-1308.