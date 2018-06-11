PIAA alters baseball championship schedule, postpones some semifinals

The PIAA has switched its baseball championship schedule to accommodate school commencements.

The Class 5A final is now 6 p.m. Thursday, and the Class 6A final is 3:30 p.m. Friday. But what still isn’t known is whether the WPIAL will have teams in those championships.

Rain forced the PIAA to postpone Monday’s semifinals involving Canon-McMillan (Class 6A) and West Allegheny (5A) to Tuesday.

West Allegheny will face Marple Newtown at Greene Township Park in Scotland at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Canon-McMillan will face Council Rock North at the same field at 4:30 p.m.

The PIAA also postponed the other Class 6A semifinal between Bensalem and LaSalle College. They’ll now play at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Newmann University in Aston.

Rain also forced the PIAA to reschedule four softball semifinals from Monday to Tuesday:

West Greene vs. Monessen at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. West Allegheny at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.

Nazareth vs. Hempfield at Norlo Park, Fayetteville, 4 p.m.

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Greater Nanticoke at Pine Grove HS, 3 p.m.

