Brownsville man, 94, accused of inappropriately touching 2 rehab center patients

A 94-year-old Brownsville man is accused of inappropriately touching two women at a Fayette County rehabilitation facility, according to state police.

George Massimini was a volunteer at Uniontown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in South Union Township when the alleged incidents occurred between July 23-28, police reported.

Troopers said Massimini touched two women, ages 66 and 81, without their consent and exposed himself to the 81-year-old woman. Troopers charged him Wednesday with indecent assault and indecent exposure. He has not been arraigned, and no hearings are scheduled.

Massimini is no longer a volunteer at the center, a spokeswoman said.