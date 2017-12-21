Harmony man seriously hurt in 3-car, rear-end crash on I-79

A man from Harmony suffered a suspected serious injury in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 in Jackson Township on Tuesday, according to state police.

State police said Christopher J. Kemerer, 29, of Harmony failed to stop for traffic that had slowed because of another crash. His Chevrolet Impala rear-ended a Jeep Latitude driven by Thomas M. Blumberg, 60, of Harmony, which rear-ended a Subaru driven by Kathleen M. McNaughton, 55, of Prospect.

Kemerer, who state police said was not wearing a seat belt, suffered a suspected serious injury, and was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Blumberg had a suspected minor injury; McNaughton was not hurt.

State police charged Kemerer with not driving at a safe speed.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.