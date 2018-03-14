Its fate already sealed, few residents show for Colfax Upper Elementary School hearing

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Its fate already sealed, few residents show for Colfax Upper Elementary School hearing

 
Share

Attendance was sparse at an Allegheny Valley School District public hearing Monday intended to give residents a chance to comment on the proposed closing of Colfax Upper Elementary School in Springdale.

That’s likely because the district already is in the middle of a $13 million renovation and expansion of Acmetonia Primary School in Harmar in preparation to move Colfax’s students there next school year.

Acmetonia is being reconfigured to accommodate students from kindergarten through sixth grade.

Other news
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 in 7th to rout the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.

Although the changes are already occurring, the district is required by law to hold a public hearing on Colfax’s closing.

Officials will make a formal decision on closing the school in the coming months.

Only one person from the public spoke about the plans. That was former board member Jeanne Haas, who said she wanted to keep Colfax open when she was a school director. She questioned what would be done with the building once it closes.

“All of our options remain on the table,” said Superintendent Patrick Graczyk.

Two of the options include tearing down the building or selling it.

“There could be others,” Graczyk said.

Haas said she has concerns that a charter school could buy the school, and that could affect enrollment in the district.

Board member Beth Moretti shares the charter school concerns.

“Why wouldn’t they try to take advantage (of the building)?” she said.

Moretti said the low turnout was expected.

“It doesn’t surprise me — the decision’s already been made,” she said.

Moretti said she doesn’t think closing Colfax is the district’s best or most cost effective option. She voted against the project when decisions were being made last year.

Board President Nino Pollino said there were more public comments regarding Colfax’s closing during initial discussions when the board decided to move forward with the Acmetonia renovation and expansion.

Pollino said they will create a committee to study the best options for the building. He said the board is in “no rush” to make a decision about what to do with Colfax once it’s closed.

Acmetonia, which now teaches kindergartners through third-graders, is being expanded with 16 new classrooms.

The addition is to include four classrooms for each of Colfax’s three grade levels — fourth through sixth — and two rooms each for special education and for special uses such as reading and math enrichment.

Construction started in September, and the expanded Acmetonia building is scheduled to be ready for the 2018-19 school year.

Four classrooms also are being added to Acmetonia in the courtyard area, two music rooms and two technology rooms. The gym and stage area are being expanded, and there will be upgrades to the kitchen and cafeteria as well as more parking.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or viaTwitter @emilybalser.