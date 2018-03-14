Fish fry locations offered in Monroeville, Turtle Creek

Here are area places to get your fill of fried fish and other cultural dishes during Lent, which ends on Good Friday, March 30, this year.

• St. Bernadette Parish; 245 Azelea Drive, Monroeville; 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays in the Lourdes Center Dining Hall; closed Good Friday. Featuring fish sandwiches, pizza, pasta, pierogies and more. For info and takeout, call 412-843-0668.

• North American Martyrs School; 2526 Haymaker Road, Monroeville; 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, including Good Friday. Featuring fish, shrimp, pizza and more. For takeout, call 412-372-9771. For a menu, see www.namschool.org.

• St. Colman Parish; 100 Tri-Boro Highway, Turtle Creek, in the church cafeteria; open 3-7 p.m. Fridays; fish sandwich, $7; pick two sides, $4; pick one side, $2.25. Other items for sale include haluski, pierogies, coleslaw, Boston clam chowder, macaroni and cheese, fries, crab cakes. For more information, call 412-823-2564.

