Free document-shredding being offered Saturday in Monroeville, O’Hara

Guardian Storage on Saturday is hosting a day for people to shred unwanted documents 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 14 of of its locations in the region - including two in Monroeville and one in O’Hara.

The company will allow up to five banker’s boxes per person to be shredded for free, but it is asking for a donation of cash or school supplies that will go to The Education Partnership, a nonprofit that provides school supplies to local children in need. Last year, more than $5,000 was raised during the Shred-It event, according to company spokeswoman Nikki Bandurkski.

Guardian Storage is located at 4711 William Penn Highway and 350 Old Haymaker Road in Monroeville, and at 1390 Freeport Road in O’Hara.