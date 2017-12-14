Sheetz to replace Hempfield hotel along Route 30

Construction could start in summer 2018 for a planned Sheetz gas station and convenience store along Route 30 in Hempfield at a site that currently houses a hotel, according to public relations manager Nick Ruffner.

The Quality Inn will be demolished to make way for the 6,000-square-foot location neighboring Red Lobster and not far from Westmoreland Mall.

“The design will be similar to our newly rebuilt store in Murrysville,” Ruffner said.

Hempfield Township supervisors approved the site plan in October. Sheetz has a long-term lease agreement with the property owner. Bombay Hospitality has owned the 4-acre parcel since 2006, according to county records.

Ruffner said Sheetz is in the permitting phase and an opening date is tentatively scheduled for 2019. The new location will have 10 gas pumps and indoor and outdoor seating. Ruffner said that size store typically employs between 30 to 35 people.

