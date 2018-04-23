Car crashes into Oakdale home, injuring one

One person was taken to the hospital after a car lost control and crashed through the front door of an Oakdale home, according to Tribune-Review News Partner WPXI.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Clinton Avenue.

There were two people in the house, both of whom were uninjured, police told WPXI.

Police believe the driver was drinking, and criminal charges are expected to be filed, according to WPXI.

