Plum firefighters visit Center Elementary School for fire prevention month

Plum School District students recently learned about fire prevention and safety from borough firefighters.

Holiday Park Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Jim Sims and Renton Volunteer Fire Department Capt. CJ Campeau visited Center Elementary with one of their trucks as part of National Fire Prevention Month.

They told the children to get down low and crawl if there’s heavy smoke, leave the house and not hide inside in the event of a fire and call 911 for all emergencies.