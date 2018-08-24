One dead after Cook Township ATV crash
A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing his ATV early Sunday morning.
The unidentified man was driving south on Bethel Church Road at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg.
The man’s Polaris Sportsman ATV went off the road and he was thrown off.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further details were not immediately available.