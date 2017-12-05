Lincoln Highway artifacts to be unveiled

Members of Westmoreland Metal Detection Services will be on hand at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Lincoln Highway Experience to unveil historic artifacts uncovered in preparation for an expansion of the museum on Route 30 east of Latrobe.

Friends of the Lincoln Highway may attend at no charge. A $7 fee for all others includes museum admission.

Seating is limited. For reservations, call 724-879-4241 or visit LHHC.org and click on “Event Tickets” under the Gift Shop tab.