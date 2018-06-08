Comcast outage affected Allegheny County 911 service
A nationwide outage of some Comcast business phone services Wednesday into Thursday caused trouble for the Allegheny County 911 system, according to a spokesperson.
Amie Downs, Allegheny County spokeswoman, said that the outage may have affected the ability to contact 911 services through Comcast land line phones. The service was restored before 4 p.m., she added.
Customers using other telephone service providers did not appear to be affected, Downs said.
