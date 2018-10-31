Three wards in Penn Hills move to new polling locations

The following three wards and districts have moved polling locations in Penn Hills.

Ward 2, District 1 has moved to Victory Temple Original Church at 2824 Graham Blvd. from Laketon Heights United Methodist at 9601 Frankstown Road.

Ward 3, District 5 has moved to Hebron United Presbyterian Church at 10460 Frankstown Road from Laketon Heights United Methodist at 9601 Frankstown Road.

Ward 7, District 5 has moved to Mt. Hope Communiy Presbyterian at 12106 Frankstown Road from the old municipal building at 12245 Frankstown Road.

Allegheny County Communications Director Amie Downs said Laketon Heights United Methodist’s boiler is broken and the building has no heat. The polling location at the former municipal building moved because the building is unoccupied.

Mailers have been sent out to households with registered voters notifying them of the change.

To find your polling location, call 1-877-868-3772 or visit bit.ly/2zijrOb.

The county is currently seeking poll workers. To sign up, call 412-350-4500 or visit bit.ly/2ylaSjV.