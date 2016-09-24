State: Philly hospital failed to fully investigate children’s deaths
By Tom Avril, Dylan Purcell, and Mark Fazlollah, Staff Writer
St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children did not do enough to determine why nine of its patients died after heart surgery, according to a sweeping report by state investigators.
The findings stem from a surprise three-day inspection of the North Philadelphia hospital one month after the Inquirer reported in February that the death rate among newborn heart-surgery patients there was nearly triple the national average.
