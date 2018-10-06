Saint Vincent’s Laura Aston tabbed ECAC rookie of month

Freshman Laura Aston has been the top finisher for the Saint Vincent women’s cross country team in three of four meets so far this season.

Her fast progress in September earned her Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III South Rookie of the Month honors.

Aston, a Hempfield graduate, won the SVC Invitational in a time of 25 minutes, 31 seconds. She also finished second at the SVC Early Bird Invitational (26:00), was eighth at the Waynesburg Invitational (22:30) and finished 40th at the larger-scale Louisville Classic 5K (20:08.5).