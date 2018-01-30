Belle Vernon to honor 1978 hoops champs

Belle Vernon will recognize one of its greatest boys basketball teams during its regular-season home finale against Elizabeth Forward on Feb. 9.

Belle Vernon will honor the 1978 team that won the school’s only WPIAL hoops title, on the 40th anniversary of the achievement.

The Leopards, coached by Don Asmonga, finished 26-5 and won the Class AAA title. The school said that team established 14 school records, including Tom Parks’ single-season scoring mark of 568 points, and his single-game record if 45 points.

Parks also set the record for career points with 1,193.

Some of the other top players that year included Johnny Russell, Bill Contz, Greg Grimm, Randy Giannini, Doug Indof, Mark McManus, Joe Tordy and Dan Wassilchalk.

Other reserves included Marvin “Guy” Bizzelle, Mike Breza, Walt Diethorn, Dave Hoffman and Richard Zuraw.

Parks and Russell went on to play at Robert Morris.

Asmonga was the first coach in program history.

