Counting Crows hits the road to celebrate 25 years
Counting Crows will celebrate 25 years of in the music biz by hitting the road for a worldwide tour, “25 Years and Counting.” It begins with a 40-plus city trek across North America, including a stop Aug. 30 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.
Joining the tour is multi-platinum band +Live+. Counting Crows has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide after exploding onto the music scene with a multi-platinum breakout album, “August and Everything After,” in 1993.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6.
Details: livenation.com
