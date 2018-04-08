Counting Crows hits the road to celebrate 25 years

Counting Crows will celebrate 25 years of in the music biz by hitting the road for a worldwide tour, “25 Years and Counting.” It begins with a 40-plus city trek across North America, including a stop Aug. 30 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.

Joining the tour is multi-platinum band +Live+. Counting Crows has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide after exploding onto the music scene with a multi-platinum breakout album, “August and Everything After,” in 1993.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6.

Details: livenation.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.