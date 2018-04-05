Word to the bunny: Load those (Pa.) baskets with blueberry beans

Everyone has a favorite flavor, and with Easter just days away, kids of all ages will be picking through baskets of beans (jelly beans) to find their favorites.

According to CandyStore.com, we can be choosy about our jelly beans. And apparently where we live may play a role.

Americans down more than 16 billion jelly beans each Easter, the bulk candy distributor says. Fans may want to put a few aside to celebrate again on April 22, National Jelly Bean Day.

Curious about which jelly beans we fill our bellies with, CandyStore.com goes through 10-plus years of sales data and surveys customers, according to a news release.

Along with SurveyMonkey and Facebook polls of over 12,000 candy customers and followers, the company determines favorite jelly bean flavors in each of the 50 states and the top 32 flavors nationwide.

This year’s results show buttered popcorn has surpassed last year’s favorite, black licorice, as the nation’s top jelly bean.

In Pennsylvania, we dig through our jelly beans to find our favorites, in descending order: blueberry, black licorice and green apple.

According to CandyStore.com, blueberry jelly beans were created by Jelly Belly for President Ronald Reagan’s inauguration in 1981.

The Keystone state’s top choice comes in at number 13 nationwide, not a shabby showing.

Reagan’s fondness for the crunchy, chewy candies was well-known throughout his presidency, and he was known to keep them close at hand in the Oval Office.

National top 10 flavors falling into line behind buttered popcorn include black licorice (down one spot from last year), cinnamon (up two spots from last year), watermelon, cherry, pear/juicy pear, orange, green apple, toasted marshmallow and coconut.

According to CandyStore.com, the number one ranking of buttered popcorn jelly beans has proven polarizing. Although some tastebuds clearly have a preference for savory, salty beans, others turn up their noses and deride the flavor in survey forms, CandyStore.com says.

Nevertheless, it holds the crown as America’s favorite.

This year.

For a map of America’s favorite belly jeans, state by state, visit: facebook.com/ACandyStore/

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.