Ring in 2018 across Bridgeville, Carnegie with bingo, bowling and more

 
Chartiers Valley area residents can ring in the new year with a variety of entertainment events:

• Bishop Canevin High School, 2700 Morange Road, Oakwood/Carnegie, will hold its “8,000" New Year’s Eve Bash & Bingo. The package costs $99.95 in advance and includes dinner, midnight champagne toast, party favors, hors d’oeuvres table, dessert table, cosmic bingo and more.

The price at the door will be $119.95. Doors open at 6 p.m.; games begin at 8.

Blacklight bingo will take place after midnight. Call 412-523-2220 for reservations.

• The Alpine Hunting & Fishing Club, 220 Alpine Road, South Fayette, will hold its Countdown to 2018 New Year’s Eve Gala beginning with appetizers at 7 p.m. and dinner at 7:45.

A midnight snack of kielbasa and sauerkraut will be served. Entertainment will be by Tony Janflone Jr. and Curtis Swift.

Tickets are $60 per person with a cash bar. Call 412-221-8550.

• The SNPJ Club, 540 Third Ave., South Fayette, will hold its annual dance with the Mansfield Five in its Sunshine Room beginning at 7 p.m. Each $60 ticket includes dinner, dancing, noisemakers, a midnight toast, snacks and an open bar. Call 412-334-3659 for tickets.

• The Sunset Room in the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department, South Fayette, is featuring a full buffet, hats and noisemakers, kielbasa and sauerkraut at midnight and dancing to a disc jockey. The event is BYOB, but beer and soft drinks are included in the price of $32 per person. Doors open at 8 p.m. Call 412-257-4454 for reservations.

• AMF Noble Manor Lanes, 2440 Noblestown Road, Green Tree, will hold several celebrations. The Family Package begins at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. and includes two hours of unlimited bowling, shoes, a kid-friendly buffet, soft drinks, party favors and sparkling wine (for adults) or cider toast for $17.99 per person. The Ball Drop Package has unlimited bowling, shoes, party favors, gourmet buffet, sparkling wine/champagne or cider toast, and soft drinks from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at $33.99 per person. A drink package is also available. Book online at www.AMF.com/NYE.

• 31 Sports Bar & Grille, 1020 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, is open at 9 p.m. with a buffet, PJ the DJ providing the music, and a toast at midnight.

• Flight Trampoline, Chartiers Valley Shopping Center, Collier, will have Kids Flight from 10 a.m. to noon and Open Jump from noon to 9 p.m. Call 412-565-0560 for details.

• Scott Township Public Library is holding New Year’s early from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Celebrate with a ball drop, crafts, games, giveaways and snacks. Registration is required by calling 412-429-5380.

• The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh — South Hills, 345 Kane Blvd., Scott, will have its pool, workout space and gym open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for members. A complimentary guest pass is available. Call 412-446-4774 for details.

• Other neighborhood restaurants as well as Phoenix 18 Chartiers Valley Cinema will be open. Other places are closed or will close earlier than usual because of the holiday. It is advisable to call first before venturing out.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.