Monroeville to host ‘Trail of Treats’ event Oct. 27
The Monroeville Recreation Department will sponsor a “Trail of Treats” event at the Monroeville Community Park later this month.
The event, which includes a costume contest, a hayride and a Halloween movie, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Monroeville Community Park (West).
The free event will feature a “trail of treats” that begins near the children’s maze continuing along the trail behind the gazebo to the parking lot near the amphitheater. There will be tables with candy on them along the trail.
Other news
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
In case of rain, the event will move to the Monroeville Senior Center at 6000 Gateway Campus Blvd.