Monroeville to host ‘Trail of Treats’ event Oct. 27

The Monroeville Recreation Department will sponsor a “Trail of Treats” event at the Monroeville Community Park later this month.

The event, which includes a costume contest, a hayride and a Halloween movie, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Monroeville Community Park (West).

The free event will feature a “trail of treats” that begins near the children’s maze continuing along the trail behind the gazebo to the parking lot near the amphitheater. There will be tables with candy on them along the trail.

In case of rain, the event will move to the Monroeville Senior Center at 6000 Gateway Campus Blvd.