Lingerie pop-up shop set at Manda’s Curvy Boutique in Irwin
Trusst Lingerie is having a pop-up event at Irwin’s newest specialty store, Manda’s Curvy Boutiue, 412 Main St., which specializes in women’s plus size clothing and lingerie. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 20. Trusst Lingerie stylists will be offering bra fittings and showcasing the latest piece in the collection — the Dahlia bra and panties in sizes 34-46.
Trusst Lingerie is a Carnegie Mellon University startup founded by Sophia Berman that offers supportive and comfortable no-wire bras.
Details: 724-382-5166 or mandascurvyboutique.com
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.