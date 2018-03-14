Couple thanks EMS team for Shaler roadside baby delivery

The stork, with some assistance from emergency medical services professionals, brought Manuel and Laura Graeber’s daughter, Rebecca, into the world earlier than they had expected.

The couple expressed their gratitude during a Feb. 13 Shaler commissioners meeting to the team responsible for helping with the roadside delivery of their baby in December.

TJ Thompson, paramedic, and Jackie Ostrowski, emergency medical technician, from Shaler EMS, delivered the baby then transported the mother and child to West Penn Hospital.

“It’s actually a lot of fun because it’s nice to usher new life into the world instead of trying to keep others from leaving the world,” said Joe Johnson, Shaler-Hampton EMS service manager, prior to presenting the duo with special pins signifying their efforts.

Johnson also spoke highly of partnering with the West Penn Hospital Prehospital Services EMS Program.

“It is a very nice time for us when we are able to bring our crews together, and we actually have the privilege of delivering the child,” he said.

Kate Jones, West Penn Hospital Prehospital Services EMS Program coordinator, echoed his sentiments.

“It’s not easy delivering a baby probably in the best of circumstances in a hospital setting and, to do it on the side of the road, on the coldest day of the year, is pretty incredible. And they did a phenomenal job, obviously, to the highest level of care provided to this young citizen of Shaler Township.”

Also at the meeting:

• The Shaler Township Commissioners unanimously approved the Shaler-Hampton EMS’ request for its subscription drive slated for March.

Annual subscribers do not incur expenses, including deductibles and copayments, for medically necessary emergency ambulance rides. Furthermore, the membership covers an unlimited number of rides.

The following subscription levels are available: Individual, $35; family, which covers all permanent residents, $50; and family plus, which covers all permanent residents and any guests who may need an ambulance while visiting the subscriber’s address, $70.

For EMS subscription information, call 412-487-6590 or visit www.shalerems.com.

• Shaler North Hills Library Director Sharon McRae started her update by referencing President Trump’s Fiscal Year 2019 Budget Proposal’s potential $208 million cut to the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences.

“I feel like I said that exact same thing last year, so same issues moving forward with the library.”

The library earned about $4,400 in grant money for its “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program, courtesy of donations made through inclusion in The Pittsburgh Foundation’s 2017 Wish Book. Bob’s Discount Furniture also recently donated $1,000.

Print circulation has significantly decreased, but e-book circulation has increased by 20,000.

“People are still reading away, and it doesn’t matter how we read, just keep reading,” McRae said.

The library saw 109,000 guests use its programming, compared with 99,000 the previous year.

“People from all but six municipalities in Allegheny County visited and checked out materials from the Shaler North Hills Library, so it’s really a regional asset, and it’s a credit to you all and I thank you.”

• Township engineer Matt Sebastian said that Shaler employees have already received reports of people littering and not cleaning up after their dogs at Fall Run Park since it has reopened. The township hopes that adding dog waste receptacles will remedy the situation. He said that the park currently contains garbage cans but not along the trail leading to the waterfall.

The township has rescheduled the Fall Run Park grand reopening celebration to 1 to 4 p.m. May 6.

Sebastian also mentioned that he is coordinating the inspections of approximately 100 manholes to prevent infiltration from entering the sanitary system.

“It looks like if we can get a larger scale project out of this, we’re going to shoot for the current round of Alcosan (Allegheny County Sanitary Authority) Grow (Grant) funding. I have been coordinating with Alcosan on that, so we’re hoping we can get that together and use this as almost a pilot program for Alcosan to evaluate how this manhole work can fit into their program.”

• During the commissioners’ comments portion of the meeting, Commissioner James Boyle wanted to give a “hats off” to the public works department.

“They’ve done an excellent job on the snow removal. We’ve had — as recently as the other night — surprise snow overnight, and they’ve gotten the roads cleared, and you’ve seen nothing but black.”

“This has been a pretty tough winter for us,” Tim Rogers, township manager, responded. “We are into $550,000 in snow removal just in the months of December, January and 12, 13 days of February. So, this has been a pretty tough winter. A lot of snow. A lot of overtime and a heck of a lot of salt.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.