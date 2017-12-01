Southbound Interstate 79 reopens after crash at Southpointe

Southbound Interstate 79 has reopened between the Bridgeville and Southpointe interchanges after a crash at the Southpointe exit was cleared, according to PennDOT.

The highway was closed shortly after 7:30 a.m. between exits 54, Bridgeville, in Allegheny County and 48, Southpointe, in Washington County, PennDOT spokeswoman Valerie Petersen said in an email.

Drivers were being advised to exit at Bridgeville, Exit 54, and follow the green detour.

According to Washington County 911, there was a two-vehicle crash at the Southpointe interchange in Cecil. One of the vehicles was a tractor-trailer.

Several people were taken to a hospital by ambulance, the dispatcher said.

No additional information was immediately available.

