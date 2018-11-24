Vandergrift pair accused of running meth lab headed to court

Two people accused of starting a methamphetamine lab in a home where they were staying in Vandergrift waived their preliminary hearings scheduled for Tuesday.

Tia Klazon and Kiel Freeman, both 32, face felony charges of operating a methamphetamine lab and risking a catastrophe and misdemeanor counts including reckless endangerment and drug offenses.

Both are being held in Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.

Court documents say the pair was staying at the Franklin Avenue house after the homeowner, Mary Iverson, took them in because they were homeless.

Within two days of Klazon and Freeman moving in, Iverson told police she became suspicious of their behavior. She said she saw them carrying numerous garbage bags into her attic, and she later found numerous ingredients and other items there that she believed were related to making meth, according to court documents.

Klazon and Freeman were arrested Oct. 15 by Vandergrift police.

Police say a search of Klazon’s belongings turned up a notebook containing a list of items consistent with making meth and products and byproducts used in making meth were found in the attic.

The next court appearance for Freeman and Klazon will be Jan. 2.