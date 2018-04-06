Early morning SWAT incident in Marshall-Shadeland ends peacefully

A woman who prompted a SWAT team call out after barricading herself in a home in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood earlier this morning has surrendered to officers.

The incident in the 2800 block of Frederick Street began at around 3 a.m. when authorities were called to the home for a report of a domestic dispute, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Pittsburgh police spokeswoman Alicia George said SWAT officers were called to the scene when a woman in her 20s who was believed to be to armed with a gun, refused to leave.

The woman surrendered to police shortly before 6 a.m., according to George.

