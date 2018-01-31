14-year-old pointed gun at girl during argument in Sewickley Township, police say

A 14-year-old West Newton boy was arrested this month after pointing a handgun at a girl during an argument at a Sewickley Township apartment, according to state police.

Several juveniles were together at the Oak Street apartment at 8 p.m. Jan. 20 when the boy started arguing with a 14-year-old Sutersville girl and threatened her with the gun. Police said there was no parental supervision.

Investigators later found the boy with the gun the girl had described and took him to the Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield.

Police said the boy is being charged as a juvenile with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, minor not to possess a firearm, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.e_SClBRenatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.