Kiski police looking for missing North Apollo teen
Kiski police are trying to find a 17-year-old girl missing from North Apollo.
Abigail Lynn Walker ran away from her home early Monday morning, police said Wednesday.
She is described as white, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white coat, black pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information can reach Kiski police at 724-478-3357 or by email at kiskipd@windstream.net.