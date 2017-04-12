Golf: Girls and boys split

The Ringgold Tigers finished second in a three-team, nine-hole match at the Fields Ferry Golf Club in Calhoun on Tuesday.

Sonoraville won the match with a 168.

The Tigers (169) closed out the match in second place. Gavin Noble was able to lead with a 37, which was followed up with Jerin Morgan’s 42, Joseph Taylor’s 43 and Luke Harvey’s 47.

Coahulla Creek ended up with a 181. Individual stats for Sonoraville and Coahulla were not provided before press time.

For the girls’ match, the Lady Tigers were able to beat the Coahulla Creek Lady Colts 162-174. Miranda Rich led Ringgold with a 45, while Kate Bailey shot a 52 and Reagan Tankersly shot a 64.

Individual scoring for the Lady Colts were not provided before press time.