Golf: Girls and boys split
The Ringgold Tigers finished second in a three-team, nine-hole match at the Fields Ferry Golf Club in Calhoun on Tuesday.
Sonoraville won the match with a 168.
The Tigers (169) closed out the match in second place. Gavin Noble was able to lead with a 37, which was followed up with Jerin Morgan’s 42, Joseph Taylor’s 43 and Luke Harvey’s 47.
Other news
Swimming pools have reopened at the Planet Hollywood resort on the Las Vegas Strip, after more than two weeks of closure by health officials over water chemistry violations and inattentive lifeguards.
A man who oversaw food service for New York City schools has been convicted in a bribery case that picked apart how chicken tenders riddled with bone and bits of metal were served for months.
The Chicago Blackhawks have selected Connor Bedard with the first pick in the NHL draft. The move should kick-start a hopeful new era for Chicago.
Lawyers for the family of a Virginia man who died of asphyxiation after he was pinned to the floor for about 11 minutes while being admitted to a psychiatric hospital have asked the U.S.
Coahulla Creek ended up with a 181. Individual stats for Sonoraville and Coahulla were not provided before press time.
For the girls’ match, the Lady Tigers were able to beat the Coahulla Creek Lady Colts 162-174. Miranda Rich led Ringgold with a 45, while Kate Bailey shot a 52 and Reagan Tankersly shot a 64.
Individual scoring for the Lady Colts were not provided before press time.