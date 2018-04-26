Washington County teacher among those charged in national cocaine ring

A Washington County elementary school teacher is among 39 people charged for their alleged role in a major cocaine-trafficking organization, and the school district is investigating.

Renee Kindler, 45, of Donora, teaches at Ringgold School District.

“The safety of our students is always our first priority. We are investigating this serious matter, and appropriate measures are being taken. This individual is not permitted on school district property at this time,” said acting Superintendent Randall Skrinjorich.

The FBI, state police and several local police departments worked for two years on Operation Heavy Hand, an investigation that resulted in the charges filed Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said the suspects are part of a multistate organization that trafficked cocaine and other drugs from Los Angeles to Western Pennsylvania.

In November, officers stopped and searched an RV carrying more than 50 kilograms of cocaine. Further searches of suspects’ homes turned up more drugs, a total of $2 million worth of cocaine.

Kinder was charged with conspiracy to traffic drugs.

