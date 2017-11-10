Logans Ferry Road reopening eyed for before Thanksgiving

Drivers who have been enduring the Logans Ferry detour could be giving thanks for its reopening.

If everything goes according to plan, the Plum road is on track to reopen in less than two weeks, on Nov. 22, Jeff Rossi, a spokesman with the state’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, said Thursday.

“The contractor is working hard to get the job done ahead of schedule, possibly before the Thanksgiving holiday if all goes well,” he said.

About 12,000 vehicles traveled the road every day before it was closed near Entrance Drive on Oct. 2.

Car drivers have been enduring an 8-mile detour. Trucks have been sent on a separate detour that’s nearly 14 miles long.

Crews had 75 days to get the work done, which put the latest reopening date in mid-December.

With paving and sewer lines among work remaining to be done, the early reopening depends in part on the weather, Rossi said.

“We’re really trying to bring this one in way ahead of schedule, so hopefully it all works out,” he said.

Without traffic, parts of Logans Ferry looked like a road straight out of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” — abandoned and covered in leaves. Concrete pipe for new drainage was lined up awaiting installation, with piles of stone resting on other parts of the road.

The bridge on Logans Ferry spanned a defunct railroad spur. Instead of replacing the bridge, the gap has been filled in.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.