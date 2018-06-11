One injured in Allegheny Township crash

One person was injured in a head-on crash in Allegheny Township along Route 356 near Williams Road just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Township volunteer firefighters helped to block traffic while other volunteers helped the injured person, police said.

Police said the injured person was transported to a hospital.

The road was reopened to traffic at 2:40 p.m.

An investigation is under way.

No other details were available Sunday.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.