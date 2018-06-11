One injured in Allegheny Township crash
One person was injured in a head-on crash in Allegheny Township along Route 356 near Williams Road just before 2 p.m. Sunday.
Township volunteer firefighters helped to block traffic while other volunteers helped the injured person, police said.
Police said the injured person was transported to a hospital.
Other news
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.
The road was reopened to traffic at 2:40 p.m.
An investigation is under way.
No other details were available Sunday.
Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.