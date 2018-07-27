Penn Township couple hosts remembrance service for Army Rangers killed in Vietnam

Veteran Army Ranger Les Williams, who served in Vietnam in 1970 and ’71, didn’t mind at all traveling more than 1,100 miles from his home in Minden, La., to Penn Township.

“I started going to (Ranger) reunions in 1986,” Williams said. “These are my brothers.”

Williams was among more than 120 people who gathered Wednesday at the Penn Township home of James and Antoinette Bell for a remembrance service honoring fallen members of K Company, 75th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. The Bell family built the memorial in their backyard.

“For me, being with these guys is part of the healing process,” Williams said. “It’s like a support group.”

K Company lost more than 50 soldiers during the Vietnam War.

“We were just a bunch of young, cocky, independent, brash kids,” veteran and K Company Unit Director Roger Crunk said. “Historians now tell us we performed some of the most dangerous missions in Vietnam. It was my greatest honor to serve with the best and bravest men I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.”

Maj. Eric Gass, an area coordinator for the 99th Readiness Division out of Fort Dix, N.J., travels with Command Staff Sgt. Wes Frank to perform between 1,600 and 1,800 Army funeral honors each year.

“One of our missions is today’s service, that’s what we do,” Gass said, who praised James Bell’s efforts to honor his fellow soldiers.

“Without a doubt, he has great honor and integrity,” Gass said. “It’s indicative of a Ranger not to sit around and wait. Rangers lead the way.”

During a roll call, veterans took turns laying poppies over memorial pavers bearing the names of their fallen brothers in arms.

Rep. George Dunbar, R-Penn Township, who also attended the 2013 dedication ceremony for the memorial, said he was overwhelmed .

“All I could see as that ceremony was going on was the healing taking place,” Dunbar said. “And I can see that again here today. You could see it as Rangers were up here looking at the names. It’s really beautiful.”

The regimental motto of the Rangers is “sua sponte” in Latin, or “of his own accord.”

“Jim carried this out of his own accord,” Crunk said. “It’s indicative of a bond that even those of us who share it can barely understand.”

Williams agreed.

“People who weren’t there, or younger folks, don’t understand how it was over there. But I don’t have to explain anything to these guys,” he said. “It’s a bond that’s really almost stronger than family.”