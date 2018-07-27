FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Penn Township couple hosts remembrance service for Army Rangers killed in Vietnam

 
Share

Veteran Army Ranger Les Williams, who served in Vietnam in 1970 and ’71, didn’t mind at all traveling more than 1,100 miles from his home in Minden, La., to Penn Township.

“I started going to (Ranger) reunions in 1986,” Williams said. “These are my brothers.”

Williams was among more than 120 people who gathered Wednesday at the Penn Township home of James and Antoinette Bell for a remembrance service honoring fallen members of K Company, 75th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. The Bell family built the memorial in their backyard.

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Castellanos homers, Sosa and Harrison go deep as Phillies beat Cubs 8-5
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, right, congratulates relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) after defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 following a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Garrett and Segura lead the Marlins past the Red Sox, 6-2
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India makes a stop on a ground ball before throwing out Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn at first base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Reds beat Orioles 11-7 in 10 innings to win series at Camden Yards
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Members of the Wildlife Rescue program of Environment Agency Abu Dhabi carry a sea turtle to release on Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Scientists hope the turtle will thrive back in its natural habitat, joining about 500 sea turtles that have been rescued, rehabilitated and released since Abu Dhabi's Environment Agency (EAD) launched a program three years ago to aid turtles distressed by climate change and other issues. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.

“For me, being with these guys is part of the healing process,” Williams said. “It’s like a support group.”

K Company lost more than 50 soldiers during the Vietnam War.

“We were just a bunch of young, cocky, independent, brash kids,” veteran and K Company Unit Director Roger Crunk said. “Historians now tell us we performed some of the most dangerous missions in Vietnam. It was my greatest honor to serve with the best and bravest men I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.”

Maj. Eric Gass, an area coordinator for the 99th Readiness Division out of Fort Dix, N.J., travels with Command Staff Sgt. Wes Frank to perform between 1,600 and 1,800 Army funeral honors each year.

“One of our missions is today’s service, that’s what we do,” Gass said, who praised James Bell’s efforts to honor his fellow soldiers.

“Without a doubt, he has great honor and integrity,” Gass said. “It’s indicative of a Ranger not to sit around and wait. Rangers lead the way.”

During a roll call, veterans took turns laying poppies over memorial pavers bearing the names of their fallen brothers in arms.

Rep. George Dunbar, R-Penn Township, who also attended the 2013 dedication ceremony for the memorial, said he was overwhelmed .

“All I could see as that ceremony was going on was the healing taking place,” Dunbar said. “And I can see that again here today. You could see it as Rangers were up here looking at the names. It’s really beautiful.”

The regimental motto of the Rangers is “sua sponte” in Latin, or “of his own accord.”

“Jim carried this out of his own accord,” Crunk said. “It’s indicative of a bond that even those of us who share it can barely understand.”

Williams agreed.

“People who weren’t there, or younger folks, don’t understand how it was over there. But I don’t have to explain anything to these guys,” he said. “It’s a bond that’s really almost stronger than family.”