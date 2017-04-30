Middle School Baseball: Heritage loses a close one to Gordon Lee

The Heritage Generals came up a little short of perfection.

On Saturday afternoon at Heritage Middle School, the Generals lost by one run, 6-5, to region rival Gordon Lee for their final regular season game of the year.

Gordon Lee head coach Jeff Guffey, though, said he was ecstatic about the win.

“I am very proud of all the hard work,” Guffey said. “I’m very proud that they settled back, they fought hard and had heart. They definitely showed some character today.”

The Trojans were up 2-1, but then Heritage responded with four runs in the fifth inning. Nick Hanson impacted the inning with his RBI double, while Alex Mixon also had a single in the inning.

Other runs were scored in the inning due to errors, which made the score 5-2 in favor of Heritage.

The Generals were able to get back in the game because of six errors committed by Gordon Lee, but the Trojans snagged the lead back because of three errors from the Generals.

Gordon Lee was able to tack on four runs in the seventh inning due to mistakes. When the Trojans had their chance to close it out in the bottom of the seventh, they did as their start to ending the game was a 5-4-3 double play. Cade Peterson recorded the final out with a strikeout, solidifying a 6-5 win for Gordon Lee.

Despite the first loss of the year for the team, Heritage’s coach Travis Allen said he was proud of his team.

“It’s always disappointing to lose but I’m more proud of the heart and fight they had today,” Allen said. “Errors definitely hurt us today but we never hung our heads and fought to the end of the game.”

The six errors committed by Gordon Lee allowed Heritage to come back, however, the Trojans erased the Heritage lead from three errors—mistakes that happened during the seventh inning.

Meanwhile, Jake Poindexter was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Jacob Neal was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

For the Generals, both Cade Kiniry and Hanson were 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Poindexter, who was the starting pitcher for the Trojans, struck out two and allowed two earned runs in four and a third. Heritage’s starting pitcher Kiniry struck out three in four innings.

Gordon Lee (14-2, 8-1), Ringgold (18-3, 8-1) and Heritage (12-1, 8-1) ended up with a three-way tie atop NGAC because all three teams won and lost once to each other.

Thus, due to NGAC rules, a coin flip determined the top three seeds in the NGAC Tournament. Following the Heritage and Gordon Lee game, the coin flip determined Heritage is the one seed, Ringgold is the two seed and Gordon Lee is the three seed.

Next year, teams in NGAC will be seeded based on run differential, meaning the team that gives up less runs to their competition will be given priority.

Still, with the current system, Gordon Lee will take on Lakeview on Tuesday, while Heritage and Ringgold have first-round byes for the start of the playoffs. Ringgold will play the winner of the Trojans and the Warriors and Heritage will await the winner of Dade County and LaFayette.