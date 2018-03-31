Norwin’s Tulenko competes at PIAA meet

Norwin sophomore Ethan Tulenko made his debut at last week’s PIAA Class AAA swimming championships, and he turned in a 26th-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 21.98 seconds.

Tulenko received an at-large bid to states at Bucknell with his personal-best time of 21.53 set at the WPIAL finals March 1 at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

Tulenko finished sixth in the 50 free at WPIALs and was one of eight from the WPIAL to qualify for states in the event.

— Mike Love

