Cops: Jeannette man charged with making false reports of break-in, fire

A 44-year-old Jeannette man has been accused of making a false fire alarm early July 30 alleging someone had broken into his apartment and set it on fire.

Robert King, who lives in a second floor apartment in the Jeannette Manor complex on the 400 block of South 4th Street, was charged Monday by city police with making false alarms to agencies of public safety and making false reports to police in connection with the 4:50 a.m. call.

Patrolman Derek Manley alleges in an affidavit of probable cause filed before District Judge Joseph DeMarchis that authorities were summoned to King’s apartment after receiving a report that an unknown “blond male” entered his apartment and attempted to set a chair on fire.

“Fire Chief (Bill) Frye and myself began investigating the area which King pointed out finding no signs of fire. Video evidence for the floor was reviewed showing no evidence of anyone coming or going from King’s apartment,” Manley wrote in court documents.

The complaints were mailed to King via summons. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled Sept. 20.