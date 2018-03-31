FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Penn-Trafford baseball wants section title

 
Share

Penn-Trafford baseball coach Dan Miller isn’t mincing words this season: He believes his team will be a contender to finish on top of Section 2-6A.

“The last several years, Norwin and Hempfield have been the class of the section,” Miller said. “But I will go on the record and say we will not bow down to anyone. We welcome the competition, and we think we have a product ready for that challenge.”

With a strong returning lineup, Penn-Trafford is ready to build on recent success. In Miller’s first three seasons with the team, the Warriors improved each year: The team won nine games and missed the postseason in his first season.

Other news
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 in 7th to rout the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.

Last year, the team won 10 games and won its first playoff game since 2010.

The pitching staff should be strong with a pack of experienced arms returning. Seniors Christian Pfrogner and Ben Mongelluzzo, who is set to play next season at Clarion, along with junior Tyler Horvat likely will take up a lot of innings. But the Warriors also will turn to senior Max Pici and juniors Maclean Maund and Tyler Chrise to take the mound.

“We are blessed to have some pretty good arms,” Miller said. “I don’t know if we have a No. 1 like a lot of teams do. But I feel comfortable running any of our pitchers out there.”

Whoever is on the mound will have a reliable presence behind the plate in senior Josh Spiegel. The Oklahoma State recruit has matured physically and mentally during the offseason.

“He is a role model for our younger players,” Miller said. “He worked hard and is now a bigger and stronger kid.”

The team should be solid defensively with several returning starters. Pitt recruit Zach Mancz will return to first base for his senior season. Junior Mario Disso gained experience at shortstop last season.

Penn-Trafford will need to fill voids at second and third base. Junior Cade Patterson saw time at third base last season and will be a favorite to play in the spot again.

“We lost Robbie Buck at second base,” Miller said. “He was one of our team leaders. We need someone to fill that role. Connor Bannias and Jon Peduzzi can both be solid middle infielders.”

The outfield should be solid. Jordan Sabol returns to center field, and Pfrogner, Mongelluzzo and Horvat have seen time playing in the grass.

The Warriors have questions at the plate. The team struggled at times to string hits together last season but is focused on becoming more consistent. Spiegel and Mancz bring power to the plate and should be catalysts for runs this year.

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.