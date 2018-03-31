Penn-Trafford baseball wants section title

Penn-Trafford baseball coach Dan Miller isn’t mincing words this season: He believes his team will be a contender to finish on top of Section 2-6A.

“The last several years, Norwin and Hempfield have been the class of the section,” Miller said. “But I will go on the record and say we will not bow down to anyone. We welcome the competition, and we think we have a product ready for that challenge.”

With a strong returning lineup, Penn-Trafford is ready to build on recent success. In Miller’s first three seasons with the team, the Warriors improved each year: The team won nine games and missed the postseason in his first season.

Last year, the team won 10 games and won its first playoff game since 2010.

The pitching staff should be strong with a pack of experienced arms returning. Seniors Christian Pfrogner and Ben Mongelluzzo, who is set to play next season at Clarion, along with junior Tyler Horvat likely will take up a lot of innings. But the Warriors also will turn to senior Max Pici and juniors Maclean Maund and Tyler Chrise to take the mound.

“We are blessed to have some pretty good arms,” Miller said. “I don’t know if we have a No. 1 like a lot of teams do. But I feel comfortable running any of our pitchers out there.”

Whoever is on the mound will have a reliable presence behind the plate in senior Josh Spiegel. The Oklahoma State recruit has matured physically and mentally during the offseason.

“He is a role model for our younger players,” Miller said. “He worked hard and is now a bigger and stronger kid.”

The team should be solid defensively with several returning starters. Pitt recruit Zach Mancz will return to first base for his senior season. Junior Mario Disso gained experience at shortstop last season.

Penn-Trafford will need to fill voids at second and third base. Junior Cade Patterson saw time at third base last season and will be a favorite to play in the spot again.

“We lost Robbie Buck at second base,” Miller said. “He was one of our team leaders. We need someone to fill that role. Connor Bannias and Jon Peduzzi can both be solid middle infielders.”

The outfield should be solid. Jordan Sabol returns to center field, and Pfrogner, Mongelluzzo and Horvat have seen time playing in the grass.

The Warriors have questions at the plate. The team struggled at times to string hits together last season but is focused on becoming more consistent. Spiegel and Mancz bring power to the plate and should be catalysts for runs this year.

