Ingram man accused of shopping scam faces decades behind bars

An Ingram man faces up to six decades behind bars after prosecutors say he scammed multiple victims out of over $40,000 through a mystery shopper scheme, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Thursday.

Robert Shon Jackson, 42, of Mainsgate Street, is named as the sole defendant in a three count indictment unsealed Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, Jackson led victims to believe they were hired to evaluate business and retail services for which they were sent money to make purchases.

Those victims, prosecutors say, were actually being sent counterfeit money orders and checks. Once those checks were deposited in a victim’s account, excess funds not used for mystery shopping were to be sent back to Jackson. When the victims’ banks discovered the checks and money orders were false, the victims were on the hook for the bounced transactions.

According to prosecutors, Jackson stole more than $42,000 before he was caught.

Jackson faces up to 60 years in prison, a fine of $750,000 or both, according to prosecutors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Hull is prosecuting the case.