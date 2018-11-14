North Hills charity taking applications until Nov. 15 for education grants
A local charity is accepting applications until Nov. 15 from residents in the north hills who need financial assistance to attend post-secondary school training.
North Hills Community Outreach offers aid to non-traditional students who want to attend college or trade school in the spring.
The money can be used for any educational expense including supplies, uniforms, tuition and child care.
Grants will be awarded based on the students’ financial need and the availability of funding.
Applications are available online or by contacting Jackie at 412-408-3830 Ext. 3217.
More information about the financial aid program is available on NHCO’s website.