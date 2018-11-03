Murrysville Cleaners collects, donates more than 2,000 coats, winter clothing items

The philosophy behind Murrysville Cleaners’ annual “Great Coat Giveaway” is simple.

“Everyone needs a coat for winter, and many of us have coats we don’t need and are willing to share with others who can use them,” said Dave Beatty, owner of the business along Old William Penn Highway.

Beatty and family began collecting coats in August in cooperation with Plaza Cleaners, First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville and the Murrysville-Export Rotary Club.

During the weekend of Oct. 12, they gave away more than 2,000 coats and other winter clothing items after cleaning them, which can take quite some time.

“Even with a 60-pound machine, the bulk of winter coats limits you on how many you can clean at once,” Beatty said. “We wanted them to be as ‘like-new’ as possible.”

Beatty said that while the annual drive does create a lot of work for employees, it’s worth it.

“We try to give back to the people and the communities who have been so good to us over the years,” Beatty said. “This isn’t a program geared toward any one group, but it was for everyone to come and get a nice coat.”