Squirrel Hill Tunnel to have lane restrictions Thursday night
The eastbound lane of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel will have a single-lane restriction overnight Thursday.
PennDOT crews will conduct pipe repairs beginning 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday.
Drivers can check roadway conditions by visiting www.511PA.com.
Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.