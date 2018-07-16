Ford Model T owners display their cars in Saxonburg to kick off weeklong gathering

More than 400 people and 200 cars took part in the 62nd annual Model T Ford Club International Tour that kicked off Sunday, July 15 in Saxonburg. The cars began arriving just before noon for the car show and barbecue at Roebling Park. The rest of the weeklong event will be mostly for the Model T owners themselves as they take daily trips to Western Pennsylvania landmarks including McConnells Mill State Park, Moraine State Park, Amish Country, Lernerville Speedway and the Old Stone House near Slippery Rock. Thirty-one antique cars will be judged based on authenticity, with one in the running for the Stynoski award, the most prestigious honor. Each year the Model T Ford Club International awards the Stynoski Trophy for the best restoration of the year as picked by the international judging team.